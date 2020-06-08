Spectrum Geosurvey to work on Hornsea Two offshore wind project

Spectrum Geosurvey has secured a construction survey support contract for Ørsted’s Hornsea Two offshore wind project in the UK.

Under the two-year contract, Spectrum will provide on-demand geophysical survey capacity for the wind farm.

“We are delighted to secure another long-term contract allowing us to further invest in new technology and our highly skilled workforce,” said Jess Hanham, Spectrum Geosurvey’s Commercial Director.

“Spectrum look forward to continuing to provide their services in support of the offshore wind industry and working closely with Ørsted and their Geoscience team.”

Spectrum also worked on the Hornsea One project where it provided offshore construction support surveys.

Hornsea Two will comprise 165 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines mounted on monopile foundations some 89km north-east of Grimsby.

The 1.4 GW offshore wind project is scheduled to be commissioned in 2022.