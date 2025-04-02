Back to overview
SRC looking to expand global reach with new partner on board

April 2, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Marine and offshore solutions provider SRC Group has formed a partnership with Singapore-based engineering company SLR Synergies to expand its global footprint.

Courtesy of SRC

As part of the partnership, SLR Synergies became SRC’s strategic investor, bolstering the two companies’ position in the maritime industry and enhancing their global reach.

Specializing in ship retrofits, refits, and maritime technologies, SRC intends to establish a stronger presence in Asia through the new agreement. On the other hand, SLR Synergies, which provides engineering services for the offshore marine sector, plans to use its investment to expand its reach in Europe.

The partnership is expected to complement SRC’s expertise in retrofits and alternative fuel solutions with SLR’s engineering capabilities and vessel repair projects, offering “a more comprehensive suite of services and addressing the growing demand for efficient and sustainable solutions from customers in the maritime industry”.

One area of focus will be promoting technologies developed by SRC such as the Remote Fairlead Locking System, which enhances the safety and cost efficiency of the anchoring process for offshore semisubmersibles, and Methanol Superstorage, a novel solution for methanol storage in maritime that replaces traditional cofferdams with a 25-mm SPS barrier.

The companies’ overall aim is to provide high-value solutions that enable vessels to comply with evolving environmental regulations.

“We are thrilled to welcome SLR Synergies as a strategic investor,” said Hannes Lilp, CEO of SRC Group. “Their expertise in marine and offshore engineering, coupled with their strong foothold in the Asia-Pacific region, makes them an invaluable partner in driving our shared vision for innovation and sustainable growth.”

