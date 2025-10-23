Back to overview
Home Green Marine Steel cut for Fratelli Cosulich’s third methanol-ready bunker tanker

October 23, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Italian maritime transportation group Fratelli Cosulich has hit a new milestone in the construction of its methanol-ready IMO II bunker tankers with the steel cutting ceremony for the third vessel.

Courtesy of Fratelli Cosulich

The ceremony marking the official start of construction of Carlotta Cosulich was held on October 9 at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard in China.

Designed to be methanol-ready, Carlotta Cosulich integrates features for next-generation fuel handling and safe bunkering operations as well as MarineLINE-coated cargo tanks and advanced transfer systems to ensure both operational flexibility and enhanced corrosion resistance.

The vessel is part of a series of four 7,999 dwt bunker tankers ordered by Fratelli Cosulich in 2024 and early 2025.

The first unit from this series, Anna Cosulich, entered the construction phase at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard in April this year and is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2026.

A steel cutting ceremony for the second unit, Lucia Cosulich, was held in July 2025.

On the same day Carlotta Cosulich entered the construction phase, the Italian company launched its methanol-powered IMO II chemical bunker tanker newbuild, Maya Cosulich.

With a capacity of over 8,000 cubic meters and the ability to carry both green methanol and biofuels, Maya Cosulich was designed by SeaTech Solutions and equipped with diesel-electric propulsion, onboard battery storage, and two mass flow meters (MFMs).

Fully compliant with MPA methanol bunkering standards, the newbuild will be among the first methanol dual-fuel bunker tankers to operate in the Port of Singapore.

