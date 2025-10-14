Back to overview
Methanol-powered Maya Cosulich hits the water

October 14, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Italy’s maritime transportation group Fratelli Cosulich has launched its new methanol-powered IMO II chemical bunker tanker, Maya Cosulich.

Courtesy of Fratelli Cosulich

The 7,990 dwt vessel with a capacity of over 8,000 cubic meters and the ability to carry both green methanol and biofuels was launched at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard in China on October 9.

Maya Cosulich was designed by SeaTech Solutions and equipped with diesel-electric propulsion, onboard battery storage, and two mass flow meters (MFMs).

Fully compliant with MPA methanol bunkering standards, the newbuild will be among the first methanol dual-fuel bunker tankers to operate in the Port of Singapore, setting a new benchmark for safe and efficient alternative fuel delivery in the region.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive in Singapore at the end of 2025 to begin operations under time charter with TFG Marine.

“The delivery of Maya Cosulich is excellent news for TFG Marine and for the Singapore bunkering market. Its addition to our fleet strengthens our ability to offer customers a reliable and transparent supply of marine fuels, while supporting the industry’s transition towards low-carbon alternatives,” said Kenneth Dam, Head of Bunkering at TFG Marine.

“Maya Cosulich represents our commitment to innovation and collaboration in the energy transition. Together with TFG Marine and our partners, we are proving that sustainable solutions can go hand-in-hand with operational excellence,” added Guido Cardullo, Head of Marine Energy at Fratelli Cosulich.

The Chinese shipyard is also building a series of four methanol-ready IMO II chemical bunker tankers ordered by the Italian company in 2024.

The first unit from this series, Anna Cosulich, entered the construction phase at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard in April this year and is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2026.

 A steel cutting ceremony for the second unit, Lucia Cosulich, was held in July 2025.

