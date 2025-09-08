Back to overview
Steel cut for ‘world’s first ammonia-powered containership’

Vessels
September 8, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The construction of Yara Eyde, also known as the world’s first ammonia-powered containership, has officially begun in China.

According to ammonia producer and shipper Yara Clean Ammonia, the official construction started with the steel cutting ceremony on September 5, marking ‘a major step forward in maritime decarbonization’.

Courtesy of Yara Clean Ammonia

Scheduled to enter the market in 2026, Yara Eyde has been developed as the joint effort of Yara Clean Ammonia, Yara International, CMB.TECH, and North Sea Container Line.

Once constructed, the pioneering renewable ammonia-fueled ship is set to operate on the Oslo–Porsgrunn–Bremerhaven–Rotterdam route.

The containership is also planned to be fitted with a battery pack of 250 kWh and the option to connect to shore power.

The vessel will be owned by Delphis, the container division of CMB.TECH, and operated by NCL Oslofjord AS, a joint venture between North Sea Container Line and Yara Clean Ammonia. The commercial operations will be managed by NCL’s existing set-up, while Yara Clean Ammonia will deliver ammonia fuel to the vessel.

“This is more than the start of a ship – it is the start of a new chapter in maritime decarbonization,” said Hans Olav Raen, CEO of Yara Clean Ammonia. “Yara Eyde embodies our ambition to make low-emission ammonia a reality for shipping and to inspire the industry toward solutions that reduce emissions.”

Bente Hetland, CEO of North Sea Container Line, added: “North Sea Container Line has always sought to offer competitive and sustainable logistics solutions. Yara Eyde is a perfect example of how close collaboration across the value chain can bring cutting-edge technology into commercial operation and deliver tangible benefits for cargo owners and customers alike.”

