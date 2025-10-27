MV Stena Immaculate; Source: Stena Bulk
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Stena Bulk offloads 2017-built oil tanker seven months after North Sea allision

Stena Bulk offloads 2017-built oil tanker seven months after North Sea allision

Vessels
October 27, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Swedish tanker shipping company Stena Bulk has found a buyer for its eight-year-old oil tanker, which caught fire several months ago due to a collision with a Portuguese container ship in the North Sea, north of England.

MV Stena Immaculate; Source: Stena Bulk

The 2017-built U.S.-flagged tanker, MV Stena Immaculate, which is jointly owned by Stena Bulk and Crowley, collided in March 2025 with the 2005-built Portugal-flagged container ship, MV Solong, while at anchor off the coast of Humber Estuary.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

As Stena Bulk has now sold this tanker to an undisclosed buyer, the vessel will undertake repairs at Desan Shipyard. Before the transfer, Stena Immaculate was reflagged from the United States to the Maltese flag.

Erik Hånell, President & CEO of Stena Bulk, highlighted: “We extend our appreciation to all parties involved in the salvage and cargo transfer operations, for their continued professionalism and support throughout the process.

“Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, and any related inquiries should be directed to them.”

 This sale comes weeks after Stena Bulk teamed up with Scana’s Seasystems to advance the deployment of jettyless liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure solutions.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for a bigger impact and amplify your presence at the core offshore energy community hub!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz