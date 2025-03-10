MV Stena Immaculate; Source: Stena Bulk
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy ‘Foul play’ among suspected reasons behind oil tanker–cargo ship North Sea collision

‘Foul play’ among suspected reasons behind oil tanker–cargo ship North Sea collision

Vessels
March 10, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

After two ships caught fire in the wake of a collision between a U.S.-flagged oil tanker and a Portuguese container ship, which occurred in the North Sea, north of England, U.S. officials have reportedly been unable to rule out ‘foul play,’ as a potential cause for the crash that set these vessels ablaze.

MV Stena Immaculate; Source: Stena Bulk

The 2017-built U.S.-flagged tanker, MV Stena Immaculate, which is jointly owned by Stena Bulk and Crowley, reportedly collided with the 2005-built Portugal-flagged container ship, MV Solong, while at anchor off the coast of Humber Estuary.

Sky News reported that Crowley, which operates the Stena Immaculate vessel, underlined the fire resulted from the collision, which ruptured a cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel, adding “the Stena Immaculate crew abandoned the vessel following multiple explosions onboard. All Crowley mariners are safe and fully accounted for.”

Following the activation of its emergency vessel response plan, the U.S. firm claims to be “actively working with public agencies to contain the fire and secure the vessel,” with the safety of the people and environment being the company’s priority.

The United Kingdom’s coast guard explained: “HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire resulting in fires aboard both vessels.”

In a bid to tackle the incident, several steps were taken, including deploying a Coast Guard helicopter, a fixed-wing aircraft, multiple lifeboats, and vessels with firefighting capabilities. The Coast Guard highlights that the incident remains ongoing, thus, an assessment of “the likely counter pollution response required is being enacted.”

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), which also deployed a team to Grimsby, elaborated: “Our team of inspectors and support staff are gathering evidence and undertaking a preliminary assessment of the accident to determine our next steps.”

The number of casualties has risen to 32 with some crew members still missing, based on the Independent’s report, which cited Martyn Boyers, Chief Executive of the Port of Grimsby East, as saying he was told there was “a massive fireball” in the aftermath of the collision.

Some, like Erik Hånell, Stena Bulk’s Chief Executive Officer, who was quoted by the BBC to have said that it was too early to speculate on the cause of the collision. On the other hand, the U.S. has not dismissed “foul play” as a potential reason behind the crash, based on a report from the Mirror.

Hånell previously outlined: “Despite the market’s cyclical nature and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, maintaining high standards has helped us deliver consistently for our customers. It’s not always the easiest path, but it’s unquestionably the right one.

“Looking ahead, the path is clear. The dramatic decline in spill frequency since the 1970s proves that our industry thrives when we commit to excellence. As we navigate evolving regulatory requirements and mounting sustainability pressures, maintaining high standards isn’t just about environmental protection – it’s about leading the way.”

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Twitter.

Heidi Alexander, Transport Secretary, stated: “I’m concerned to hear of the collision between two vessels in the North Sea this morning and am liaising with officials and HM Coastguard as the situation develops. I want to thank all emergency service workers involved for their continued efforts in responding to the incident.”

While the real cause of the collision is still unknown, the probe into the incident is due to begin shortly once the situation is under control. As the oil tanker was carrying jet fuel, environmental activists are concerned about the impacts a spill from the crash could have on marine life.

Hugo Tagholm, Oceana UK’s Executive Director, pointed out: “This tragic event shows once again that spills occur everywhere Big Oil goes, be it drilling the ocean floor or transporting fossil fuels around the world.

“We are now seeing toxic oil pouring from the 183 metre-long tanker into  – or very near – a sensitive area designated to protect declining harbour porpoises. As these animals are forced to come to the surface to breathe, they risk inhaling poisonous fumes and choking on oil.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles