Stolt-Nielsen names new CEO

After 23 years as Chief Executive Officer, Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen will step down from his role as CEO of Stolt-Nielsen, a Norwegian company specializing in chemical and bulk liquid transportation and storage, on September 1, 2023.

He will be succeeded as CEO by Udo Lange and will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, the company announced.

Udo Lange, who will join Stolt-Nielsen as Chief Executive Officer on September 1, 2023, has more than 20 years of experience in the international trade industry, with expertise in freight forwarding, express and parcel logistics and airline catering.

Udo was most recently president of Healthcare, Logistics and Americas International at FedEx Express, leading a team of more than 50,000 employees across 80 countries. He was also part of the FedEx Senior Management Committee which sets the strategic direction of the circa $90 billion revenue enterprise and has held several other senior roles at FedEx since joining in 2015.

The company’s unit Stolt Tankers aims to reduce carbon intensity by 50% (relative to 2008 levels) by 2030, have at least one carbon-neutral ship in the fleet by 2030, and run a carbon-neutral business by 2050.

Stolthaven Terminals aims for its primary activities, including the storage and handling of products, to be carbon neutral by 2040.

As part of this strategy, Stolt-Nielsen’s units Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tankers are exploring the potential of ammonia as a greener alternative to traditional petroleum-based marine fuels to support the ongoing transition to low and zero-carbon energies.

Stolt Tank Containers targets 50% renewable energy use in depots by 2030 and a 40% reduction in partners’ transport carbon footprint by 2030. Stolt Sea Farm strives for zero waste to landfill by 2030, prioritizing recycling and energy recovery, along with significant reductions in fish feed usage by 2030.