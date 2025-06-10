SANY
APM Terminals opts for SANY Marine battery-electric solutions

June 10, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

APM Terminals, a container terminal operator based in the Netherlands and part of Danish shipping and logistics giant Maersk, and SANY Marine, a Chinese port and logistics equipment provider and a subsidiary of SANY Group, have signed a master framework agreement to drive decarbonization.

The signing ceremony took place in Zhuhai, China, on June 3, 2025.

Under the agreement, SANY Marine will supply battery-electric terminal tractors to APM Terminals in the future, marking “a significant step” in the company’s decarbonization strategy.

Specifically, about 500 diesel-powered terminal tractors across APM Terminals’ global network will be replaced with battery-electric models by 2030.

“APM Terminals is accelerating the decarbonisation of our operations through battery-electric equipment, renewable energy and energy efficiency,” Olaf Gelhausen, COO of APM Terminals, commented.

“This agreement demonstrates our commitment to taking action, not just talking. Standardising our equipment and scaling battery-electric solutions across our terminals is central to our strategy to reach net zero.”

“Securing this partnership with APM Terminals is a milestone for SANY Marine and industry. It is our largest global electric terminal truck order to date, and we are proud to support APM Terminals with comprehensive, low-carbon solutions that enable faster progress towards fully decarbonised terminal operations,” Jeff Fu, CEO of Sany Marine, said.

“The multi-year agreement builds on the 2024 Strategic Supplier Council hosted by APM Terminals, which highlighted our goal of creating win-win partnerships,” Grant Morrison, Head of Global Asset Category Management at APM Terminals, noted.

“The agreement exemplifies this vision by moving from a traditional capital expenditure (CapEx) model to a full-cycle partnership. This provides end-to-end support for the operation, maintenance and optimisation of the equipment throughout its lifespan.”

This partnership also highlights the role of the Zero Emission Port Alliance, co-founded by APM Terminals in December 2023.

“Over the last two years, we’ve not only seen major technological advancements, but also significant improvements in the cost-effectiveness of battery-electric equipment,” Gelhausen further said.

“This progress benefits the entire industry and makes our net zero goal increasingly achievable. I’m optimistic about the steps we’re taking – and the momentum we’re building. This is not only important for us in APM Terminals, but to the entire industry’s ability to decarbonise via this technology. This makes me very encouraged about our targets and the steps we’re taking.”

In related news, APM terminals and Vietnam’s Hateco Group inaugurated a new terminal in Haiphong, Vietnam, in April this year.

The Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal (HHIT) will provide two new deep-water berths at Lach Huyen port in Haiphong City, APM Terminals revealed, adding that the new berths will be capable of attracting mega vessel services of up to 18,000 TEU size.

