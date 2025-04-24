Back to overview
Home Green Marine Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans Holding unite to develop new terminal in Türkiye

Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans Holding unite to develop new terminal in Türkiye

Collaboration
April 24, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Stolthaven Terminals, a part of UK-based provider of transportation and storage for liquids – Stolt-Nielsen, has partnered with Rönesans Holding, a Turkish contracting and investment company, on the development of a new terminal, located in Ceyhan, Adana, Türkiye.

Courtesy of Stolt-Nielsen

As disclosed, the facility is part of a large-scale new development, valued at $2 billion, that also includes a polypropylene (PP) production plant, which Rönesans Holding will develop separately, with an expected annual production capacity of 472,500 metric tons.

Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans Holding will jointly develop the terminal, which will reportedly include a deep-sea jetty and feedstock storage services for the new plant and incorporate environmentally advanced technology to support efficiency and sustainability.

According to Stolt-Nielsen, the terminal’s location in the Ceyhan energy specialized industrial zone means it will be “ideally positioned to provide other customers with efficient and competitive storage and handling services in southern and central Türkiye.” The aim is understood to be to expand the facility into a chemical terminal to support the future development of the industrial zone.

Guy Bessant, President of Stolthaven Terminals, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Rönesans Holding on this landmark project… This terminal will not only provide storage for the Ceyhan PP Plant, but is also part of the Ceyhan Energy Specialized Industrial zone which, in future, could provide storage and logistics solutions for local and international companies looking for distribution services in the region.”

Erman Ilıcak, President of Rönesans Holding, stated: “This development exemplifies our commitment to sustainable, high-impact investments that support Türkiye’s economic and industrial ambitions. The Ceyhan PP Plant will not only bring hundreds of new jobs to the region but also secure a more resilient and competitive supply chain for PP, which is a vital raw material for industries across Türkiye and Europe.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles