Stolt Tankers, NYK, and Eneos Ocean launch new tanker pool

November 8, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian chemical tanker company Stolt Tankers, together with Japanese companies NYK and Eneos Ocean, has launched a new pool within its Stolt NYK Asia Pacific Services (SNAPS).

Stolt Tankers

As informed, two 12,000 dwt ships, owned by Eneos Ocean are expected to join the SNAPS Pool during the fourth quarter of 2023. The agreement is effective immediately, Stolt Tankers noted.

Commenting on the partnership, Lucas Vos, President of Stolt Tankers said that by joining new vessels the company wants to enhance our overall service offering across Asia by increasing logistical flexibility.

“I am particularly pleased with this agreement as it expands Stolt Tankers’ presence in the region while expanding our tonnage partners in Japan. I would like to thank NYK and ENEOS Ocean for their dedication to bringing this partnership to life, and the trust they have placed in us,” he added.

Meanwhile, as part of its decarbonization efforts, Stolt Tankers has recently teamed up with UK software company Signol to further reduce CO 2 emissions from the vessels. The initiative introduces behavioral change techniques to improve fuel efficiency offshore and supports Stolt Tankers’ aim to reduce emissions while continuing to protect people and the environment.

The Signol pilot project also supports Stolt Tankers’ continuous improvement program and its sustainability ambition to become a carbon-neutral business by 2050.