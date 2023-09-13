Signol, Stolt Tankers launch project to further reduce CO2 emissions

September 13, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

UK software company Signol has teamed up with shipowner Stolt Tankers to launch a pilot project to further reduce CO 2 emissions from the vessels.

Stolt Tankers

As explained, the initiative introduces behavioural change techniques to improve fuel efficiency offshore and supports Stolt Tankers’ aim to reduce emissions while continuing to protect people and the environment.

Specifically, Signol is a web app and communication service that uses a data-led approach to engage seafarers and motivate them to reduce fuel consumption.

Furthermore, this new initiative helps individuals understand the impact of their actions on overall fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions and will initially be introduced to six ships.

The partnership will also provide tools that the Stolt Tankers management team can use to encourage and highlight their crew’s sustainability efforts.

The pilot project will run on seven vessels, five of which use continuous monitoring (IoT) data. During the six-month trial, Stolt Tankers will launch fair, achievable goals linked to three actions carried out on their ships: main and auxiliary engine performance and trim optimisation.

“Seafarers are frequently making high consequence decisions with multiple priorities to consider. Their role needs to be recognised, and the complexities involved in each of these decisions must not only be respected but also aided in a sustainable and positive manner,” Harriet Johnson, Head of Maritime at Signol said.

“For every goal achieved through the system we commit to planting three mangrove saplings at the Stolt Tankers Mangrove Forest in the JBLFMU Ecological Park, the Philippines. Not only will this initiative help us to reach our sustainability ambitions, but it also helps to protect the local ecosystem close to where many of our crews call home,” stated Maren Schroeder, Managing Director of Stolt Tankers.

The Signol pilot project also supports Stolt Tankers’ continuous improvement programme and its sustainability ambition to become a carbon-neutral business by 2050.

Stolt Tankers has recently reported that barge operation in the Port of Houston is not only reducing the duration of port calls for its ships, but also cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The company also added ammonia-ready Bochem Houston, the first of six newbuilds hired from Belgian shipowner Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB).