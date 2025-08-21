Strohm’s TCP jumpers make their way to Malaysian deepwater sector

Strohm supports gas production at Malaysian deepwater field with delivery of TCP jumpers
August 21, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Dutch thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) producer Strohm has secured a contract for the supply of four TCP jumpers for a deepwater field in Malaysia.

Source: Strohm

According to Strohm, the contract was awarded via Dynamic Ocean Sdn Bhd (DOSB), which holds the required license to operate in Malaysia on its behalf, while the end customer is a major Southeast Asian operator.

The four carbon fibre PA12 (CF/PA12) TCP Jumpers, with internal diameters (ID) in excess of 7 inches, will be used for gas production service in water depths of up to 1,500 meters and will support the operator’s offshore gas production infrastructure.

The jumpers will be produced at Strohm’s manufacturing facility in the Netherlands, terminated, pressure tested, and spooled onto subsea deployment pallets ready for installation.

Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

“We are proud to collaborate with Strohm in introducing this groundbreaking TCP technology to the Malaysian deepwater sector. The deployment of carbon fibre PA12 TCP Jumpers represents a significant step toward delivering safer, more sustainable, and cost-effective subsea solutions,” said Jackie Ling, Business Development Director for DOSB.

“We believe this innovative approach has the potential to shape the future of offshore developments for Malaysian operators and fields, reinforcing our commitment to supporting technological advancement and driving long-term value for the local energy industry.”

Strohm recently completed the first field trials with Brazilian oil & gas giant Petrobras for its TCP design, performed at water depths of approximately 1,500 meters offshore Brazil.

The trials ensured the product meets both industry standards and the unique conditions of the Brazilian market, testing the TCP using the same methodologies and standards as conventional flexible pipes.

