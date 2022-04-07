Subsea 7 hires Corinth Pipeworks to provide linepipe for Hasselmus project

April 7, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Cenergy Holdings, has secured a contract with Subsea 7 to provide linepipe for the tie-back of the Hasselmus gas discovery to the Draugen production platform in the Norwegian North Sea.

Under the contract, Corinth will provide 10 kilometres of 12″ high-frequency welding (HFW) steel pipes for the first subsea tie-back to the facility executed by OKEA.

The linepipe will be manufactured and coated in ultra-long lengths at Thisvi facility in Greece and delivered directly to Subsea 7’s spoolbase in Vigra, Norway.

There, fabrication will take place for subsequent offshore reel-lay installation and the offshore activities will be executed in 2022 and 2023.

“Corinth Pipeworks has worked closely with Subsea 7 over the years to develop the optimized longer length solution allowing early decision making and accelerated delivery time, ultimately cutting project costs and improving schedule”, the company said.

Subsea 7, in partnership with OneSubsea, secured engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) work back in 2021 while Aker Solutions was hired for modifications on the Draugen platform to enable the processing of gas from the Hasselmus discovery.

The Hasselmus gas discovery is located 145 kilometres north of Kristiansund in the Norwegian Sea. The project is expected to recover approximately 1.65 GSm3 (10.6 million barrels of oil equivalents) as fuel and export gas.

OKEA, which has 44.56% working interest in the Draugen license and the Hasselmus project, with Petoro and Neptune Energy Norge holding 47.88% and 7.56% respectively, decided to develop the gas discovery as a subsea tie-back to the Draugen platform via one subsea well.

In October 2021, Odfjell Oceanwind, OKEA, TrønderEnergi signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly evaluate the potential of developing a floating offshore wind farm that will be connected to the Draugen platform.

