Premium
Subsea hydrogen storage concept for CO2-free energy production
- Business developments & projects
Premium
Premium content
You are currently not logged in to a MyNavingo account.
Premium content
Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.Go to the shop
Related news
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Total to examine if O&G platforms can run on renewable energy
French energy major Total has joined a project to explore the potential of powering offshore oil and...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 year ago
Neptune Energy, TechnipFMC in Subsea Projects Alliance
Neptune Energy and TechnipFMC have signed a global alliance agreement for delivery of subsea project...Posted: about 1 year ago
-
Posted: over 2 years ago
Statoil, Shell and Total Form CO2 Storage Pact
Statoil, Norske Shell and Total E&P Norge have signed a partnership agreement to mature the deve...Posted: over 2 years ago
-
Posted: over 3 years ago
TechnipFMC Scoops ExxonMobil Liza Subsea Deal
TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract by an affiliate of ExxonMobil for the engineering, manufactur...Posted: over 3 years ago