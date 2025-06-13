Back to overview
Wison and Sungrow launch new integrated system for green hydrogen production

Wison and Sungrow launch new integrated system for green hydrogen production

Business Developments & Projects
June 13, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Wison Engineering, a China-based engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services provider, and Sungrow Hydrogen, a subsidiary of China’s energy solutions company Sungrow, have officially launched MegaFlex – a large-scale turnkey solution for green hydrogen production.

Courtesy of Wison Engineering

Based on the Plant-as-a-Product concept, the solution is reportedly designed to make green hydrogen plants “replicable, scalable, and quicker to deploy,” with the aim of improving delivery efficiency and reducing the levelized cost of green hydrogen.

As disclosed, the MegaFlex design combines the Mega + Flex design concepts, where Mega represents the solution’s 500 MW single-unit hydrogen production capacity, while Flex demonstrates its adaptability to scale up to GW-level projects or down to medium/small-scale applications.

The integrated Wison-developed RelPS simulation platform is claimed to further support the system by optimizing configurations and control strategies based on renewable energy inputs, downstream load demands, and operational requirements. This allegedly contributes to reducing both initial investments and operating costs.

Liu Hengwei, CTO of Wison Engineering, stated: “Sungrow Hydrogen brings profound expertise and outstanding performance in electrolysis technology. This partnership not only represents a significant step in Wison Engineering’s green hydrogen engineering capabilities but also underscores our commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions. By combining modular design and standardized delivery under the ‘Plant-as-a-Product’ philosophy, MegaFlex will provide global clients with safer, more efficient, and cost-competitive green hydrogen solutions.”

To note, this launch follows the strategic cooperation agreement signed by the parties in May 2025. It is understood that the collaboration focuses on standardizing green hydrogen engineering, covering the entire process from design and system integration to modular manufacturing and on-site delivery.

In other recent news, Wison Engineering secured a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for Türkiye’s first biogas-to-methanol project being developed by integrated waste management firm ITC and biofuels company WasteFuel. The project envisions utilizing biogas generated from ITC’s waste treatment facilities in Ankara to produce green methanol, with the final investment decision (FID) expected in early 2026.

As for Sungrow Hydrogen, it is worth mentioning that the company entered a strategic agency and partnership agreement with BrightHy Solutions, Fusion Fuel’s hydrogen solutions platform, to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen production equipment in Iberia. The partnership is said to build on the two companies’ existing collaboration, with both already working together on hydrogen projects in the region.

