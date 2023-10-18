Subsea tie-back win for Ocean Installer with Equinor

October 18, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s energy giant Equinor has awarded Ocean Installer with an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the subsea tie-back of the Eirin gas field in Norwegian waters.

Source: Ocean Installer

The scope covers the installation of structures, flexibles, umbilical, seabed rectification, tie-ins, and commissioning, as well as the design, fabrication, and installation of GRP covers and spool.

The award also constitutes an option for a new gas export solution from Troll B via the existing Kvitebjørn export pipeline.

Engineering will commence immediately and both projects are planned to be completed by 2025.

“It is great to see that Equinor and its partners continue to develop and invest in the Norwegian Continental Shelf and that they once again put their trust in Ocean Installer to help them realize fast track projects like Eirin and potentially Troll B Gas Export,” said Ocean Installer’s CEO Kevin Murphy.

Equinor announced in September that it had submitted a plan for the development and operation (PDO) for the Eirin gas discovery.

Eirin, originally discovered in 1978, is located 250 kilometers west of Stavanger. It will be developed with a two-slot template with an integrated manifold where the well stream will be connected to the existing Gina Krog platform through a 9.5-kilometer flexible flowline and integrated service umbilical.

The optional scope on Troll B includes a new 2.5-kilometer flexible flowline from an existing PLEM on Troll B to a new PLEM close to the Kvitebjørn Hot Tap. A rigid spool will also be fabricated and installed between the new PLEM and the Kvitebjørn Hot Tap.