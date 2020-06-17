SubseaPartner scores Jotun FPSO work

SubseaPartner

Norwegian diving contractor SubseaPartner has secured a contract from Ocean Installer and Baker Hughes on Vår Energi’s Balder Future project.

FPSO Jotun A needs to prepare for docking and overhaul at Rosenberg Worley.

A subsea scope consists of removing the remaining risers and mooring chains.

It will be performed by manned underwater operations while FPSO is moored up outside Stavanger.

Besides from using the inshore DSV Risøy, SubseaPartner have utilised the offshore Light Diving Craft Venturer.

The chartered vessel Olympic Challenger will serve as the operational centre and accommodation facility.

The project planning has been ongoing for nearly 5 months.

According to the company, close to 60 divers, dive technicians and supervisors will carry out the tasks

Ole Morten Skogland, SubseaPartner chief commercial officer, said

“This contract‘s a true testimony of local commitment as the majority subcontracts given by SubseaPartner is local such as Reach Subsea, Claxton Engineering and Skyssbaatservice.

“For SubseaPartner this is a proof of our lean value chain that enable a small contractor to comply with the most stringent diving requirements set by the Norwegian Authorities as well as the end-client.

“The complexity of this operation is most of all related to logistical matters however, the industry standard that the operator grant us gives us the opportunity to plan and execute with care of employers and using the best equipment available.”