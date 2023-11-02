Survey campaign wraps up at 2 GW Scottish offshore wind site

November 2, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

A geotechnical survey campaign has wrapped up at an offshore wind farm site in Scotland being developed by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie.

Source: Engie/ For illustrative purposes only

According to the project’s latest Notice to Mariners (NtM), the geotechnical survey within the Caledonia offshore wind farm site was completed on October 31.

The activity was carried out by Gardline using the vessel Horizon Geoscience.

The geotechnical survey consisted of up to 40 sampling boreholes, including penetration to 60 meters below the seabed with sediment removal, up to 40 CPTs, and up to 20 P-S logging at borehole locations.

The site is located in the Moray Firth and is approximately 429 km2 in size, with the northern limit approximately 22 kilometers from Wick and the southern limit approximately 38 kilometers from Banff.

Ocean Winds announced at the end of July that geotechnical surveys had started at the offshore wind farm site.

In July last year, Ocean Winds revealed its plans to build out the Caledonia offshore wind farm to an installed generation capacity of 2 GW, with the supply chain commitments made to be reflective of the planned target capacity.

The project is adjacent to Ocean Wind’s operational Moray East development and its under-construction Moray West wind farm, which is planned to be up and running early in 2025.