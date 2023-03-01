Surveys completed for Celtic Sea floating offshore wind projects

March 1, 2023, by Adnan Memija

N-Sea Group has finished a series of benthic and geophysical surveys for Llŷr 1 and Llŷr 2 floating offshore wind projects in the Celtic Sea.

Floventis Energy

N-Sea conducted the offshore surveys using its N-Sea Spirit vessel, establishing a baseline ground model which will be developed as the project matures, Floventis Energy said, the developer of the projects.

The surveys covered the offshore array area and export cable route corridor using geophysical and benthic habitat survey techniques.

The completion of the surveys is a step toward submitting a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for Llŷr 1 and Llŷr 2 floating offshore wind projects, the developer said.

The project sites are located off the Pembrokeshire coast, in the approaches to the Bristol Channel, approximately 40 kilometres offshore at depths averaging 60-70 metres.

The Llŷr and Llŷr 2 projects will have a capacity of 100 MW, respectively, and will each comprise six to eight next-generation wind turbines.

Once operational by 2027, the wind farms are expected to provide enough renewable electricity to power 200,000 homes in the region.

Floventis Energy, a joint venture between SBM Offshore and Cierco, was chosen to build the two floating wind projects in July 2021 in the Crown Estate’s leasing opportunity for early commercial-scale floating wind projects in the Celtic Sea.