Back to overview Home Subsea Surveys starting at Celtic Sea floating wind demo projects Premium Surveys starting at Celtic Sea floating wind demo projects Project & Tenders September 16, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak Geophysical and environmental surveys will commence next week at two 100 MW floating offshore wind demonstration projects that will be built off the coast of southwest Wales in the Celtic Sea. Premium content Checking for account. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Premium content Subscribe to continue Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Free two week Trial First month for free only € 12,60 per month Try Now Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. View post tag: Celtic Sea View post tag: environmental survey View post tag: floating wind View post tag: geophysical survey View post tag: Llŷr View post tag: Llŷr 2 Share this article Related news List of highlighted news articles Posted: 18 days ago Premium India launches EIA tender for 20 MW offshore wind demo Categories: Project & Tenders Posted: 18 days ago Posted: 2 months ago Geophysical surveys begin at Shell’s floating wind project in Ireland Categories: Project & Tenders Posted: 2 months ago Posted: about 1 month ago Fugro to work on new Irish offshore wind projects Categories: Project & Tenders Posted: about 1 month ago Posted: 17 days ago Premium Italian RE, green hydrogen newcomer has 1.2 GW plans in Bari Categories: Business developments & projects Posted: 17 days ago Related Partners Partner Smulders With over 50 years of experience in the construction, manufacturing, supply and assembly of steel constructions, Smulders was the logical choice for offshore… Partner Aon Partner Damen Shipyards Group