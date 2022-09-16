Photo: Floventis Energy (SBM Offshore / Cierco)

Back to overview
Home Subsea Surveys starting at Celtic Sea floating wind demo projects
Premium

Surveys starting at Celtic Sea floating wind demo projects

September 16, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Geophysical and environmental surveys will commence next week at two 100 MW floating offshore wind demonstration projects that will be built off the coast of southwest Wales in the Celtic Sea.

Premium content

Checking for account.

Premium

Premium content

Premium content

Subscribe to continue

Become a PREMIUM Subscriber

Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from

  • In-depth articles PREMIUM articles
  • Videos with insights from industry leaders
  • Customized newsletters with content that suits you
  • Premium event sessions on demand
  • And much more!

Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now

Best value

 

Free two week Trial

First month for free

only € 12,60 per month

Try Now

 

Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now

Best value

 

Yearly

First month for free

only € 12,60 per month

Buy now

 

Monthly

only €15,13 per month

Buy now

Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here.

 

Premium content

Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.

Want to become future-proof?

Become a PREMIUM Subscriber

Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from

  • In-depth articles PREMIUM articles
  • Videos with insights from industry leaders
  • Customized newsletters with content that suits you
  • Premium event sessions on demand
  • And much more!

Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now

Best value

 

Yearly

First month for free

only € 12,60 per month

Buy now

 

Monthly

only €15,13 per month

Buy now

 

Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here.

 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Smulders

    With over 50 years of experience in the construction, manufacturing, supply and assembly of steel constructions, Smulders was the logical choice for offshore…

  • Partner

    Aon

  • Partner

    Damen Shipyards Group