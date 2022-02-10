Surveys on Norfolk offshore wind farm extensions to start in March

February 10, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Hydrographic and geophysical surveys are set to start on the proposed Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon Extension offshore wind projects in March.

The vessel Ocean Research is expected to begin the work around 1 March offshore the North Norfolk coast.

Activities will continue for an estimated 120 days, ending on 1 July.

The surveys will consist of a multibeam echo sounder, side-scan sonar and magnetometersonar, and towed magnetometer arrays.

The side-scan sonar and magnetometer arrays will be towed up to 300 meters behind the vessel and 10 meters above the seabed.

The Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon offshore wind farm extensions are being developed after being selected by the Crown Estate in 2018 to progress to the award of rights together with several other extension projects.

The projects will double the capacity of the existing Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon offshore wind farms to around 1.4 GW in total, providing renewable energy to power an additional 785,000 UK homes.

Equinor and its partners are seeking to minimize potential impacts on the community and the environment by proposing a shared onshore grid connection footprint for the two projects and applying for one common DCO, which would represent an industry first.

On behalf of Sheringham Shoal Extension and Dudgeon Extension partnerships, Equinor recently published a summary of its phase two consultation, which took place in the summer of 2021.