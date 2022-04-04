2014-built hybrid survey vessel joins GEOxyz fleet

April 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Belgium-based geo-data specialist GEOxyz has acquired a new hybrid survey vessel, stating that the move comes as the company focuses on delivering the next generation of geo-data acquisition solutions.

GEO OCEAN VI is said to be a green, versatile and multi-disciplined offshore survey vessel, fitted for geophysical and geotechnical survey campaigns.

Source: GEOxyz

The 53,8-meter long vessel is equipped with a fully integrated launch and recovery system and is suitable to act as a mother vessel for the company’s hydrographic survey autonomous surface vehicles (ASVs).

“GEOxyz is committed to taking its responsibility in ensuring sustainable development of the blue economy. This addition to the fleet illustrates that mission, enabling us to provide a greener and smarter service to our clients,” said Patrick Reyntjens, founder and CEO of GEOxyz.

“Adding this further vessel to our fleet, allows us to grow as a company, increases our fleet and enhances our offering at the same as meeting our high technical, environmental and safety standards.”

GEO OCEAN VI, built in 2014 as a sister vessel of the GEO OCEAN V, can be run under four propulsion modes, including full electrical mode during survey operations.

The vessel has a deck area of approximately 230m² 5t/m² and crane coverage, turning it into a flexible platform capable of performing a multitude of survey operations, GEOxyz said.

It also has a 10t lifting capacity at 30m/min enabling it to launch and recover ASVs. The installation of a 10T A-frame at the aft is planned.

GEOxyz added Geo Ocean III to its fleet in June 2018, Geo Ocean IV in the second quarter of 2019 and Geo Ocean V in the second quarter of 2021.

