Svanehøj sees growing number of LPG tankers adding ammonia to cargo list

July 31, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

In a pivotal move towards sustainable energy solutions, ammonia is rapidly gaining traction as a crucial decarbonization fuel, particularly in the maritime sector. Amidst a shifting landscape in the quest for carbon neutrality, shipowners worldwide are now gearing up to embrace the anticipated demand growth for ammonia, with multiple tankers slated to incorporate ammonia in their cargo list.

Image credit: Svanehoj/LPG carrier Gaz Providence

Svanehøj, a Danish-based pump manufacturer, has witnessed a remarkable surge in demand for ammonia-ready cargo pumps as the maritime industry transitions to cleaner fuels.

The company said the share of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers equipped with ammonia-ready cargo pumps has escalated substantially in Svanehøj’s order book.

From a modest 25% in 2019, ammonia-ready cargo pumps are set to encompass nearly two-thirds of all scheduled tanker orders by 2024.

These pumps are used in tankers, specifically LPG tankers, to handle and transport ammonia (NH3) as cargo. The cargo pumps are essential for loading, unloading, and transferring ammonia on and off the tankers. They are designed to handle the specific properties and requirements of ammonia as a cargo, ensuring smooth and secure operations during transportation.

“In Svanehøj, we take pride in being flexible and adapting solutions to suit any challenges a shipowner or a shipyard may encounter. As no one yet knows what types of fuel will become dominant in the future, we at Svanehøj are in a strong position with our multigas technology, which enables a ship to adapt according to developments in the market and changing legislations,” says Johnny Houmann, CSO in Svanehøj.

One of Svanehøj’s upcoming LPG/ammonia projects is an order from LGE, where Svanehøj will supply ammonia-ready cargo pumps for five VLGCs, which will be built at Hyundai Heavy Industries. The contract includes a total of 40 cargo pumps and 10 booster pumps.

In addition, Svanehøj has been selected to supply cargo pump systems for two CO 2 carriers that will transport liquid CO 2 to the Northern Lights storage facilities in Norway.

The order was placed earlier this year by TGE Marine, which is designing and delivering the complete cargo handling systems for the CO 2 carriers.

Northern Lights is developing infrastructure to transport CO 2 from industrial emitters in Norway and other European countries by ship to a receiving terminal in western Norway for intermediate storage, before being transported by pipeline for permanent storage in a geological reservoir 2,600 metres under the seabed.