Svitzer tugs to service FGEN LNG’s LNG import terminal

July 15, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Svitzer, a Danish towage provider and Maersk subsidiary, has signed a ten-year time charter party with FGEN LNG, a subsidiary of First Gen, for the provision of towage and other vessel support services required by FGEN LNG’s interim offshore LNG terminal.

Photo: Svitzer

These will feature a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) that will be located at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas City in the Philippines.

As informed, Svitzer will provide four new 75-ton bollard pull tugboats to assist the FSRU and LNG carriers that will deliver LNG to it – for berthing, un-berthing, navigation assistance – and provide other services including fire-fighting, pollution control, port and vessel security services, pilot and boarding party transfer, and fender management.

“We look forward to collaborating with FGEN LNG on ensuring the energy security of the Philippines and to be part of the country’s green transition,” Nicolai Vinther Friis, Managing Director for Svitzer AMEA, said.

Operations are planned to begin as early as Q3 2022 and Svitzer will now take the first steps to set up operations in the Philippines, which will include hiring 72 seafarers and five onshore staff, all local Filipinos.