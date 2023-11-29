Swire Shipping joins Global Maritime Forum

November 29, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based shipping company Swire Shipping has joined the Global Maritime Forum, an international not-for-profit organization for the global maritime industry, as an official partner.

“This partnership will allow us to collaborate with industry leaders and experts to drive initiatives that promote sustainability, innovation, and safety in the maritime industry,” Swire Shipping said on LinkedIn.

“We are committed to working together to address the challenges facing the maritime sector, paving the way for a more resilient, sustainable, and secure future for global seaborne trade.”

The partnership comes amid a key decarbonization momentum happening within the maritime industry. In July 2023, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) agreed on a revised greenhouse gas (GHG) strategy laying out a clearer pathway for an accelerated, large-scale shift to zero-emission fuels, which need to account for the majority of the sector’s energy use by 2040.

With respect to the IMO targets, Swire Shipping has set the following decarbonization targets: achieving a 50% reduction of carbon intensity by 2030 compared to the baseline (2015) (a medium-term target) and achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2050 and adoption of near-zero-emission fuels in the operated fleet (a long-term target).

What is more, the company offers its customers the opportunity to offset the carbon footprint of their shipments.

The Singapore-based maritime player recently published its sustainability report for 2022 showing that the company’s carbon intensity performance at the end of 2022 was 11% below the annual target. In addition, in 2022, A 64.69% year-on-year reduction in single-use plastic (SUP) water bottles consumed across Swire Shipping’s owned fleet was achieved, bringing the overall reduction in SUP water bottles used on board to 99.67% between 2018 and December 31, 2022.

Back in 2021, Swire Group, the parent company of Swire Shipping, signed a partnership agreement with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration around the development of safe and sustainable decarbonization solutions for the maritime industry.

Swire Shipping is the deep-sea shipowning and operating arm of the multinational Swire Group. Connecting over 400 ports, Swire Shipping provides several high-frequency liner shipping services in the Asia Pacific markets; integrated logistics solutions in the Pacific; transpacific services between North Asia and the Pacific Northwest; and specialist shipping services to the global project logistics market under the brand name, Swire Projects.