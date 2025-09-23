A vessel next to an offshore platform
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Tampnet secures roam-free mobile coverage for North Sea assets

Tampnet secures roam-free mobile coverage for North Sea assets

Technology
September 23, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Tampnet, a Norway-headquartered provider of offshore high-capacity and low-latency connectivity services, has signed a long-term mobile-sharing agreement with Dutch mobile phone company ODIDO Netherlands covering assets in the North Sea.

Illustration; Source: Tampnet

Under the deal, the two will share offshore mobile networks in European waters and the Dutch continental shelf, allowing over 100,000 offshore workers and visitors to use them without roaming fees as part of the EU’s Roam Like at Home regime. The new network will be shown on devices as ODIDO@SEA.

“This partnership means that offshore workers can finally stay connected without worrying about the high roaming costs. For people working weeks at sea, being able to use their phones like at home is more than convenience – it’s quality of life,” noted Elie Hanna, CEO at Tampnet.

In addition to the Netherlands, Tampnet already operates close to 300,000 square kilometres of mobile LTE coverage in the North Sea, spanning the UK, Danish, and Norwegian continental shelves. The latest deal will create what the Norwegian player claims is the largest and most integrated offshore mobile network in Europe.

ODIDO’s CEO Søren Abildgaard said that connectivity is a basic expectation both in cities and at sea. “By teaming up with Tampnet, we’re making sure our customers and partners can work, connect and share from offshore installations and vessels with the same confidence and simplicity they enjoy on land.”

Elie Hanna and Søren Abildgaard, Source: Tampnet

The partnership entails ODIDO sharing its offshore sites with Tampnet, handing over operational responsibility while maintaining its mobile services. Additionally, KPN and Vodafone Netherlands users will also get extended offshore coverage under their existing roaming agreements.

Tampnet believes the agreement paves the way for advanced mobile services at sea, including the deployment of 5G standalone and network slicing to support mission-critical services, push-to-talk (PTT/MCX) for public safety and enterprise users, and collaboration on private 5G networks and edge computing for offshore platforms.

This follows two deals the service provider secured in August, one to provide a private 4G/5G network on the Island Innovator harsh-environment rig, and the other to equip FPSO Jotun working at the Balder field with a full private multi-access edge compute (PMEC)-enabled private network.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles