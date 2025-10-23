Tampnet powers LLOG’s deepwater oil project in US Gulf with digital infrastructure

FPU Salamanca; Source: Tampnet
Technology
October 23, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Tampnet, a Norway-headquartered provider of offshore high-capacity and low-latency connectivity services, has been tasked with the provision of high-capacity digital infrastructure for a deepwater project in the Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico) that uses a refurbished floating production unit (FPU).

Operated by LLOG Exploration, a U.S.-headquartered privately owned exploration and production player, the FPU Salamanca in Keathley Canyon 689 came online last month in the deepwater Gulf of America. The project covers the Leon and Castile discoveries. Repsol and O.G. Oil & Gas are the firm’s non-operating working interest partners.

The project entailed the repurposing of the former Independence Hub platform, which was upgraded with modern systems for long-life, efficient operations. Tampnet claims that its connectivity will enable real-time collaboration and smarter operations across the field lifecycle, while reducing offshore exposure. 

The company’s system includes fiber connectivity and private 5G with secure network slicing, integrates with FirstNet and AT&T for mission-critical communications, and is supported by LEO satellite backup to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Elie Hanna, CEO of Tampnet, highlighted: “This recent award reaffirms Tampnet’s position as the custodian of the Gulf’s critical fiber. We continue to invest in the infrastructure that enables the offshore energy industry to embrace digital transformation fully – prepared for the data demands driven by AI, automation and digital twins.”

Tampnet highlights that it has extended its subsea fiber backbone by 140 kilometers and expanded 4G/5G LTE coverage by around 10,000 square kilometers to support Salamanca and future developments, reinforcing what the firm deems its position as the Gulf’s digital backbone.

This comes after Tampnet disclosed a mobile-sharing deal with ODIDO Netherlands for assets in the North Sea, following two agreements secured in August for a private 4G/5G network on the Island Innovator rig and a full private multi-access edge compute (PMEC)-enabled private network for the FPSO Jotun.

