TDI-Brooks adds SpaceX tech to its research vessels

December 6, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

TDI-Brooks has installed the Starlink Maritime platform on two of its four research vessels, both currently working on offshore wind projects in the U.S.

The platforms were installed on RV Brooks McCall and RV Miss Emma McCall, which are currently performing geological and geophysical surveys on the U.S. East Coast.

Installation is next planned for the RV Proteus, currently working in the Northern Gulf of Mexico, and RV Gyre working offshore Trinidad.

Starlink Maritime is a division of SpaceX.

“We are enthusiastic to add this technology to our fleet. We can get usable speeds anywhere our vessels operate at a reasonably inexpensive price. We can now support and communicate with our marine crew, technical crew, and clients in the field in an exceptional way,” said Richard Byno, TDI-Brooks’ Director of Marine Operations.

TDI-Brooks’ vessels are deployed for a variety of research duties for the offshore renewables and energy sectors.

Brooks McCall and Miss Emma McCall are both U.S. registered and service the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Mexico. Gyre and Proteus are Vanuatu registered, fully SOLAS compliant, and serve clients globally.

From the most recent company-related news it is worth noting that last month TDI-Brooks completed the third geotechnical support project for Phase 2 of the pipeline route investigation and site survey campaign at the Sakarya gas field offshore Türkiye.

The first program was conducted in April on board the DENAR 2 vessel over a period of 71 days in the Turkish part of the Black Sea. For the second program, carried out in July, TDI-Brooks mobilized Proteus for heavy geotechnical coring/CPT acquisition.