TDI-Brooks wraps up Equatorial Guinea survey

January 22, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

TDI-Brooks has completed a geophysical and geotechnical campaign for Trident off the coast of Equatorial Guinea in the Elon Field.

Offshore survey player carried out the site survey work off its owned and operated research vessel the R/V Proteus.

The goal was to assess seabed conditions prior to the emplacement of a drilling rig at three proposed locations together with reconnaissance survey work at two additional platforms and along a number of proposed cable/pipeline routes.

TDI-Brooks survey objectives included:

Debris Clearance Survey (DCS) at each of the locations;

Identification as well as areal nature establishment of the previous spud can footprints;

Establishment of the nature of the shallow soils; within the top 5 metres and to a depth of approximately 20 – 25 metres;

Acquisition of deep CPT data 20 metres at two locations;

Acquisition of representative data at nominal proposed Relief Well Locations (RWL);

Reconnaissance of existing platforms and along proposed routes (single lines).

In addition to a site survey, TDI-Brooks completed gCPT measurements at two proposed drill sites.

Specifically, the purpose of the TDI-Brooks Gravity CPT (gCPT) tool is to transport a precisely calibrated memory cone penetrometer down to the seabed to gather dynamic PCPT cone data from the mud line to 10+ m BML.

In addition to its 800 kilograms driving head with lifting bale and trigger, the rig comprises a self contained PCPT cone penetrometer that measures tip resistance (qc), sleeve friction (fs), and pore pressure (u2) using standard ASTM dimensions and protocols for its 15-cm2 cone.

Related Article Posted: 8 months ago TDI-Brooks completes multibeam phase off Nigeria Posted: 8 months ago

TDI-Brooks provides laboratory analysis on sediment samples via their laboratory facility in College Station, Texas.