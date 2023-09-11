TDI-Brooks wraps up deepwater geotechnical gig in Black Sea

September 11, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S.-headquartered research and service company TDI-Brooks has completed phase four of a deepwater, geotechnical coring and CPT project in the Black Sea for DenAr Ocean Engineering.

Proteus multi-use oceanographic research vessel; Source: TDI-Brooks

According to TDI-Brooks, it used its jumbo piston cores (JPC) and CPT Stinger geotechnical tools and operators for the ongoing project off Türkiye in the Black Sea. The work was done using the RV Proteus multi-use vessel, which is outfitted with the firm’s complete geotechnical tool kit, including a suite of geotechnical tools for soil sampling and CPT measurement.

The Proteus vessel is furnished with a Kongsberg EM-710 (1×1) hull-mounted multibeam (MBES) for surveys to approximately 2,500 metres of water depth for performing surface geochemical seep-hunting (SGE) and seabed heatflow surveys (HF).

Source: TDI-Brooks

This comes ten months after TDI-Brooks finished the third geotechnical support project for Phase 2 of the pipeline route investigation and site survey campaign at the Sakarya gas field offshore Türkiye, which came online in April 2023.

Currently, TPAO is working on the second phase of the Sakarya field development and a consortium including Subsea 7 and its partner in Subsea Integration Alliance, OneSubsea, as well as SLB and Saipem, was hired for work on the project a few months ago. In addition, Tenaris will supply pipes and services for this development.

Recently, TDI-Brooks expanded its fleet with a new 75-meter-long research vessel, which was expected to perform subsea services upon completion of a retrofit programme.