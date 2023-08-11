75-meter research vessel joins TDI Brooks’ fleet

August 11, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

TDI-Brooks has added a new 75-meter-long research vessel to its fleet that is set to perform subsea services once it completes a retrofit program.

Source: TDI-Brooks

Nautilus, formerly Nautical Geo, offers offshore assistance with subsea services, construction aid, exploration, production, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and diving support, and scientific marine research and survey mapping, along with military support.

This vessel is currently about 60% through its retrofit period in Las Palmas and is expected to finish its shipyard period in late September and then transit to Trinidad for several geotechnical coring projects.

One of the programs will involve spud can analyses using the recently delivered Manta-200, deployed through the Nautilus mid-ship moonpool.

According to TDI-Brooks, the new vessel comes as the market for subsea services remains strong, coupled with increased demand from clients and the need for increased capabilities, and the company continues to focus on the offshore wind market along with other scientific survey programs.

Nautilus has an MCK-1240 upper forecastle deck STBD side SWL 7.1 ton crane, 46 berths, and will be outfitted with TDI-Brooks’ complete geotechnical tool kit including a suite of geotechnical tools for soil sampling and measurement.

The vessel will have a Teledyne RESON full ocean depth multibeam echosounder (MBES) for surveys to ~2,500 meters of water depth for performing hydrographic marine, surface geochemical seep-hunting (SGE) and seabed heatflow surveys (HF).