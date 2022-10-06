Technip Energies hired for FEED work on gas project in Malaysia

October 6, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

PTTEP HK Offshore Limited (PTTEP HKO), a subsidiary of Thailand’s national oil and gas company PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP), has picked France’s engineering and technology company Technip Energies to perform the front-end engineering design (FEED) work on an onshore gas plant associated with carbon capture in Malaysia.

Technip Energies disclosed on Thursday that it has been chosen by PTTEP to perform the FEED-related scope of work for the Lang Lebah onshore gas plant 2 (OGP2) project located in Bintulu, Sarawak.

Loic Chapuis, SVP Gas & Low-Carbon Energies of Technip Energies, remarked: “We are very pleased to have been selected by PTTEP for this landmark gas development in Sarawak. Bringing Technip Energies expertise in designing large-scale gas plants with CO 2 capture and transportation, we are committed to making this project another successful milestone in our longstanding relationship with PTTEP and our history in Malaysia.”

The French player outlined that the FEED contract for this Malaysian project covers the design of an onshore gas plant including the integrated flow assurance of the native CO 2 capture, compression and transportation via pipeline up to the offshore wellhead platform where it will be reinjected.

Moreover, the gas coming from the Lang Lebah offshore field will be treated before being sent to the Malaysia LNG complex. According to Technip Energies, the Lang Lebah OGP2 project is “one of the key projects of the Sarawak Integrated Sour Gas Evacuation System (SISGES) development,” which is expected to be “the catalyst for further development” of untapped sour gas resources off the coast of Sarawak.

This deal comes just weeks after PTTEP awarded a FEED services deal for offshore facilities destined for Block SK410B’s Lang Lebah development project to Perunding Ranhill Worley (PRW), a subsidiary of Ranhill.

The PTTEP-operated Block SK410B is located in shallow water, approximately 90 km offshore Sarawak.