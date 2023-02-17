Photo: TechnipFMC

Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy TechnipFMC to deliver subsea production systems for two Equinor fields

TechnipFMC to deliver subsea production systems for two Equinor fields

TechnipFMC to deliver subsea production systems for two Equinor fields
TechnipFMC
February 17, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor has awarded TechnipFMC with contracts for the delivery of subsea production systems for two of its development projects located in the Norwegian Sea.

TechnipFMC to deliver subsea production systems for two Equinor fields
TechnipFMC

The contracts, awarded under a framework agreement with Equinor, will see TechnipFMC supply and install subsea trees, control systems, structures, connections, and tooling for the Irpa and Verdande developments on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

TechnipFMC described the contracts as “significant”, meaning they are each worth between $75 million and $250 million.

“This project will utilize our standardized production system, which was designed to meet the specific demands of the Norwegian Continental Shelf,” Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, said about the Irpa award.

“The award demonstrates Equinor’s confidence in our technology, quality, and ability to deliver. We are delighted to continue supporting them.”

Related Article

The Irpa field development is located in the Aasta Hansteen area at 1,350 meters of water depth and involves a subsea tieback of approximately 80 kilometers to the Aasta Hansteen FPSO.

The Verdande field development is located in the Nordland Ridge area and involves a subsea tieback to the existing Skuld field and Norne FPSO facilities.

Earlier this week, Equinor appointed a consortium of Subsea 7 and DeepOcean to deliver a MEG pipeline, a production riser, umbilical, subsea structures, and tie-ins for Irpa, and a pipe-in-pipe production pipeline, umbilical, flexibles, subsea structures and tie-ins for the Verdande field.

Offshore operations are planned to take place in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Smulders

    With over 50 years of experience in the construction, manufacturing, supply and assembly of steel constructions, Smulders was the logical choice for offshore…

    TechnipFMC to deliver subsea production systems for two Equinor fields
    TechnipFMC