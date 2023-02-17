TechnipFMC to deliver subsea production systems for two Equinor fields

February 17, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor has awarded TechnipFMC with contracts for the delivery of subsea production systems for two of its development projects located in the Norwegian Sea.

The contracts, awarded under a framework agreement with Equinor, will see TechnipFMC supply and install subsea trees, control systems, structures, connections, and tooling for the Irpa and Verdande developments on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

TechnipFMC described the contracts as “significant”, meaning they are each worth between $75 million and $250 million.

“This project will utilize our standardized production system, which was designed to meet the specific demands of the Norwegian Continental Shelf,” Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, said about the Irpa award.

“The award demonstrates Equinor’s confidence in our technology, quality, and ability to deliver. We are delighted to continue supporting them.”

The Irpa field development is located in the Aasta Hansteen area at 1,350 meters of water depth and involves a subsea tieback of approximately 80 kilometers to the Aasta Hansteen FPSO.

The Verdande field development is located in the Nordland Ridge area and involves a subsea tieback to the existing Skuld field and Norne FPSO facilities.

Earlier this week, Equinor appointed a consortium of Subsea 7 and DeepOcean to deliver a MEG pipeline, a production riser, umbilical, subsea structures, and tie-ins for Irpa, and a pipe-in-pipe production pipeline, umbilical, flexibles, subsea structures and tie-ins for the Verdande field.

Offshore operations are planned to take place in 2024, 2025 and 2026.