Subsea 7-DeepOcean consortium secures work with Equinor

February 13, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

A consortium of Subsea 7 and DeepOcean has secured two contracts with Equinor for the Irpa and Verdande field development projects located in the Norwegian Sea.

The contract for the Irpa field development includes engineering, transportation and installation of a MEG pipeline, a production riser, umbilical, subsea structures, and tie-ins. The project is located in the Aasta Hansteen area at 1,350 meters of water depth and involves a subsea tieback of approximately 80 kilometers to the Aasta Hansteen FPSO.

The scope for the Verdande field development includes engineering, transportation and installation of a 7.5-kilometer pipe-in-pipe production pipeline, umbilical, flexibles, subsea structures and tie-ins. The project is located in the Nordland Ridge area and involves a subsea tieback to the existing Skuld field and Norne FPSO facilities

Project management and engineering will start immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Stavanger and DeepOcean’s office in Haugesund, Norway, while fabrication of pipelines will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Vigra, Norway.

Offshore operations are planned to take place in 2024, 2025 and 2026 using both Subsea 7’s and DeepOcean’s fleet of vessels.

Subsea 7 defined the combined project awards as sizeable, meaning they are worth between $50 million and $150 million.

“We have learnt to know Equinor through many years of close collaboration with their organization and multiple operations on the Norwegian continental shelf. They are a demanding but fair operator that constantly challenges us suppliers to further improve safety and reduce emissions and operating costs,” said Olaf Hansen, Managing Director – Europe at DeepOcean.