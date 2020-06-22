Tekmar names Rossiter its CTO
- Business & Finance
Tekmar Group has appointed Steven Rossiter to the role of chief technology officer (CTO).
Rossiter was the founder and managing director of Agiletek Engineering.
The newly created position of CTO underlines Tekmar’s commitment to its technology-driven goals.
It will draw on Rossiter’s skills in cloud architecture, software development and business systems to strengthen the integration of group companies.
Furthermore, Tekmar Groups’ Fraser Gibson will assume the role of managing director for AgileTek Engineering.
Gibson is the founder of Ryder Geotechnical an AgileTek subsidiary.
AgileTek acquired geotechnical design and consulting services provider in the offshore wind and subsea in March last year.
His additional responsibilities should also accelerate the growth of the consultancy division of Tekmar Group.
