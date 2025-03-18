Ten suppliers line up for UK National Grid's HVDC supply chain framework
Back to overview
Home Subsea Ten suppliers line up for UK National Grid’s HVDC supply chain framework

Ten suppliers line up for UK National Grid’s HVDC supply chain framework

Outlook & Strategy
March 18, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The National Grid has awarded contracts to ten suppliers as part of a £59 billion high voltage direct current (HVDC) supply chain framework, setting the stage for the delivery of the required works and equipment for key energy projects across the UK.

Source: National Grid

The HVDC supply chain framework was launched in 2023 aiming to establish long-term strategic, contractual relationships and secure the critical equipment needed for current and future projects.

Six HVDC cable suppliers were awarded positions on the framework agreement totaling approximately £21.3 billion, and four suppliers were awarded places on the HVDC converter framework, totaling approximately £24.6 billion. Both cover both confirmed and anticipated projects. 

The successful HVDC cable suppliers are the Hellenic Cables and Jan De Nul consortium, LS Cable & System, NKT Cables, Prysmian Group, Sumitomo Electric and Taihan Cable & Solution.

The HVDC converter systems framework has been awarded to GE Vernova, Hitachi Energy, Mitsubishi Electric and Siemens Energy.

The contracts are for a five-year period, with the potential to extend for a further three years. The suppliers will support the delivery of early projects including Eastern Green Link 4 (EGL4), Sealink, Lionlink and other projects of similar size and nature.

As for Sumitomo Electric, it is planned that HVDC submarine power cables for National Grid’s projects will be manufactured at the company’s factory currently being built in the northeast of Scotland.

“This is another exciting milestone in delivering the greatest overhaul of the grid in a generation – The Great Grid Upgrade,” said Carl Trowell, President of Strategic Infrastructure at National Grid.

“We are committed to building the infrastructure that will enable our country’s current and future energy needs, at pace. This framework allows us to harness National Grid’s scale to access global supply chains, drive efficiencies, foster innovative technologies and contribute to the UK’s economic prosperity.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles