Hellenic Cables, Jan De Nul ink deal with UK National Grid for future HVDC cable projects
Back to overview
Home Subsea Hellenic Cables, Jan De Nul ink deal with UK National Grid for future HVDC cable projects

Hellenic Cables, Jan De Nul ink deal with UK National Grid for future HVDC cable projects

Outlook & Strategy
March 17, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

After South Korean Taihan Cable & Solution, a consortium of Hellenic Cables and Jan De Nul has signed a framework agreement with National Grid becoming the appointed contractors eligible to participate in future HVDC cable projects across the UK and Europe.

L-R: Kostas Savvakis (General Manager at Hellenic Cables), Rebecca Sedler (Managing Director Interconnectors at National Grid), Carl Trowell (President of Strategic Infrastructure at National Grid) and Wouter Vermeersch (Director Subsea Cables Offshore Energy at Jan De Nul). Source: Jan De Nul

The agreement enables the consortium to participate in upcoming tenders for call-off projects for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of HVDC cable systems as part of the National Grid’s large-scale offshore and onshore transmission infrastructure investment program.

With an initial term of five years with an option for extension of up to three additional years, the deal is said to be a key component of National Grid’s strategy to secure long-term partnerships that support deliverability for critical projects in the UK.

National Grid’s cable framework aims to support the UK Government’s goal of achieving net zero by 2050, enhancing grid resilience, facilitating renewable energy integration, and ensuring energy security for the future.

The consortium will participate in potential future tenders for turnkey projects.

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has been implementing a strategic investment program in its manufacturing facilities in Corinth and Thiva in Greece, expanding production capacity and enhancing technological capabilities.

Kostas Savvakis, General Manager at Hellenic Cables, said: “This agreement strengthens our commitment to supporting the UK’s energy transition and offshore wind ambitions. We are proud to be part of this critical framework, providing world-class HVDC cable solutions.”

Jan De Nul is investing in two extra-large, 215-meter-long next-generation cable laying vessels (CLVs), named Fleeming Jenkin and William Thomson, both with a carrying-capacity of 28,000 tonnes. According to the company, this enables the expedition of the development of HVDC interconnector projects as seen included within the National Grid framework portfolio. 

Wouter Vermeersch, Director Subsea Cables at Jan De Nul, said: “We are proud to partner with National Grid through this framework for strategic HVDC interconnections. The agreement confirms our position as World Builders of the energy transition through providing vital power cable links.”

It was earlier today reported that South Korean Taihan Cable & Solution had signed a framework agreement with National Grid UK for HVDC cable systems, securing participation opportunities in projects valued at approximately £21.3 billion over up to eight years.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles