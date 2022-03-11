TenneT seeks offshore survey team

March 11, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Dutch-German transmission system operator TenneT has issued a contract notice for framework agreements to provide geophysical and geotechnical surveys for offshore platforms and cable routes.

TenneT TSO B.V. is appointed by the Dutch government as the offshore grid operator and is responsible for engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and operation of connections between offshore wind farms and the onshore network.

The tender aims to conclude multiple framework agreements for geophysical and geotechnical surveys for platform locations, work package 1, and routes, work package 2, to be performed during the development and construction of the connections.

Surveys for platform locations for TenneT TSO GmbH, TenneT’s German subsidiary, during the development and construction of connections may also fall under this framework agreement.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago TenneT presents 6 GW offshore wind grid solution for Germany Posted: 4 months ago

If extended after the first three years, surveys for operational connections may also fall under this framework agreement.

Further agreements will be awarded by means of mini-competitions, for which qualified consultants holding a framework agreement will be invited, TenneT said.

The value of the tendered package is EUR 150 million, VAT excluded.

The tender remains open until 21 April.

The first further agreement will be tendered for in a separate tender in parallel with the tender for the framework agreements, TenneT said.

The tender for geophysical and geotechnical surveys for routes and platforms as part of the IJmuiden Ver Project 4 and 5 will be published shortly after the publication of this tender.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago TenneT issues cable link tender for IJmuiden Ver grids Posted: 3 months ago

TeneT will hold a clarification meeting about the IJmuiden Ver 4 and 5 tender on 22 March.