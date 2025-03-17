Thenamaris names new scrubber-fitted Aframax tanker built by SWS

Back to overview
Vessels
March 17, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Greek shipping company Thenamaris has named its fourth 114,000 dwt Aframax product tanker built by Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

Courtesy of SWS

The vessel named Seadancer is 249.95 meters long and 44 meters wide and scheduled for delivery in September 2025.

As understood, Seadancer belongs to the latest generation of Aframax tankers independently developed and designed by SWS.

The vessel is also equipped with scrubbers and features technological improvements, such as energy-saving ducts, an optimized main engine, hydrodynamic performance optimization, and vortex fins, which are said to improve a ship’s fuel efficiency by minimizing resistance and optimizing water flow around the hull and propeller.

Owing to these energy efficiency measures, the newbuild is said to already meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Phase 3 requirements for 2025.

The Chinese shipyard has already delivered two Aframax newbuildings to Thenamaris since the beginning of the year.

Namely, in January, SWS rolled the red carpet for the 114,000 dwt long-range 2 (LR2) tanker Seascout, the 250-meter-long ship which is also NOx III-compliant as well as in line with the third phase of EEDI.

Another newbuild product tanker, named Isabella, was unveiled on February 24, 2025. The Malta-flagged tanker measures 250 meters in length and features a beam of 44 meters. Its cargo tank capacity is estimated at 130,000 cbm.

