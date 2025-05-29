Three fatalities confirmed in the wake of tragic fire at offshore oil platform

Back to overview
Human Capital
May 29, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

The death toll has climbed to three people after two workers succumbed to injuries in the aftermath of a fire, which happened on a deepwater oil platform off the coast of Angola, operated by Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC), a subsidiary of the U.S.-headquartered energy giant Chevron.  

CABGOC's BBLT platform; Source: ANPG

After a fire broke out on May 20, 2025, on the cellar deck of CABGOC’s Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) deepwater facility offshore Cabinda, the initial report indicated that 17 individuals who sustained injuries, including four in a severe condition, were onshore and receiving medical attention.

According to the operator, the incident occurred while the BBLT facility was undergoing annual maintenance as part of a scheduled shutdown, with all production at the site shut down since May 1, 2025.

Covering approximately 1,500 square miles (4,000 square kilometers), Block 14 within the Lower Congo Basin is home to the BBLT project, situated approximately 50 miles (80 kilometers) offshore in around 1,300 feet (396 meters) of water.

“CABGOC personnel responded immediately and successfully extinguished the fire. Our emergency protocols were activated to implement emergency response procedures and notify the relevant authorities. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation,” emphasized Chevron’s subsidiary.

The following day, CABGOC reported one missing person after the incident at the BBLT platform. Search and rescue operations found a body submerged near the platform, which was later identified as belonging to the worker who was reported missing.

While expressing their sorrow over the fatal accident, Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, the National Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG), and CABGOC reportedly confirmed the fatality.

Unfortunately, two more workers, who were getting medical care, lost their lives over the past few days due to the injuries they sustained in the tragic fire incident. However, some of the injured, who suffered minor burns, have already been released from the hospital.

“The safety and well-being of our workforce remains our highest priority. CABGOC is collaborating with its contracting partners to provide support to the impacted individuals and their families,” underlined the operator.

