TMC’s compressors for Maran Gas’ LNG carrier duo

May 25, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian supplier TMC Compressors (TMC) has been contracted to supply marine compressed air systems for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under construction for Greek shipowner Maran Gas Maritime.

TMC Compressors

As informed, the company signed the contract with South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

TMC will deliver an energy-efficient marine compressed air system to the two LNG vessels, including control and service air compressors. The firm will manufacture the equipment in Europe and ship it to DSME in Korea.

Specifically, the two 174,000 cbm LNG carriers will be equipped with a high-pressure dual-fuel propulsion engine and smart energy-saving systems. They will be built at the Okpo Shipyard and are expected to be delivered in 2026.

“The global maritime industry’s increased focus on lowering emissions from their vessels is a development we welcome with open arms. Our marine compressed air systems are highly energy-efficient, which means that we tend to be the favoured supplier for yard and shipowners that are chasing emission and cost reductions as we do,” added Tanum.

To remind, the South Korean shipbuilder received an order to build two more LNG carriers for Maran Gas, which is part of Angelicoussis Group, in June last year.