Indonesia's first FLNG to feature Norwegian firm's compressors

March 12, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Norway’s TMC Compressors has been chosen to provide a marine compressed air system for the floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility China-based provider of clean energy services Wison New Energies is building for Malaysia’s investment holding and management player Genting.

1.2 mtpa FLNG; Source: Wison New Energies

The scope of supply, which TMC will deliver as a subcontractor to Jereh Offshore, entails a large capacity marine compressed air system comprising six compressors in total, for control air, instrument air, N2 feed air, and utility purposes.

“This is a big FLNG facility, which requires substantial compressed air capacity. This is what we will deliver, with focus on reliability, low energy consumption and low operating expenses,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s Director of Sales and Business Development.

Wison New Energies was selected by Genting in June 2024 to build the FLNG facility at its shipyards in Nantong and ZhouShan. Following yard performance test, the FLNG facility is due to be transported to Teluk Bintuni, West Papua, Indonesia, for final commissioning.

The keel-laying ceremony for the FLNG facility was held last month. With a total length of around 278.8 meters, a width of 60 meters, and an operational water depth of 32.8 meters, the unit features WNE’s standardized design.

Thanks to a production capacity of 1.2 million tons per annum (mtpa), it is expected to help Indonesia progress its green transformation agenda.

