DSME to build two more LNG carriers for Maran Gas

June 9, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has won an order for two LNG carriers from Greece-based shipping company Maran Gas Maritime, a subsidiary of the Angelicoussis Group.

Photo: DSME

The order has a value of KRW 585.1 billion (about $466 million).

The ships will be built at the Okpo Shipyard and are expected to be delivered to their owner in the first half of 2026.

The LNG carrier ordered this time is a large 174,000 cbm class LNG carrier, equipped with a high-pressure dual-fuel propulsion engine (ME-GI).

What is more, DSME’s smart energy saving systems, such as the shaft generator motor and air lubrication system will be installed on board the ships. These eco-friendly new technologies can improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide and sulfur oxide emissions.

Angelicoussis Group has placed orders for 118 ships at DSME since 1994. In particular, it has placed orders for eight LNG carriers since November last year, demonstrating a solid partnership with the shipbuilder.

“We won orders for 18 LNG carriers this year, surpassing last year’s performance (15 vessels) in just six months,” an official from DSME said.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering has so far this year secured deals worth about $5.93 billion for a total of 26 ships/equipment including 18 LNG carriers, 6 container ships, 1 offshore plant, and 1 depot, which is about 66.6% of the annual target of $8.9 billion.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago DSME scores more LNG carrier orders from Maran Gas Posted: 3 months ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: