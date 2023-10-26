TMC’s compressors picked for six CMA CGM’s methanol-powered boxships

October 26, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) has selected TMC Compressors (TMC) to deliver the marine compressed air system to six containerships that the shipbuilder is constructing for French shipping major CMA CGM.

Illustration; Credit: CMA CGM

As explained, TMC’s scope includes delivery of a complete marine compressed air system, including compressors for control and service air, for each of the six newbuild 8,000 TEU vessels.

The company will manufacture and assemble the equipment in Europe and deliver it to Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The six 8,000 TEU newbuild will all be methanol-fueled. CMA CGM, an early backer of LNG as marine fuel, has said it wants to achieve carbon-zero by 2050 and will continue to invest in newbuildings propelled by LNG and methanol.

“We are experiencing increased emphasis on energy efficiency and lowest possible operating costs and emissions from both shipbuilders and shipowners. This is a development we welcome as we for several decades have invested a lot of time and money into developing energy efficient compressors,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

TMC’s marine compressed air system is designed specifically for offshore and marine use, and has been developed to allow the vessel crew to conduct equipment maintenance themselves.