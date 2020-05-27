TMS Cardiff Gas LNG duo starts Cheniere charter
- Vessels
Houston-based producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) Cheniere Energy has extended its chartered fleet with TMS Cardiff Gas pair starting their respective contracts.
In a brief statement through its social media channels, Cheniere Energy said that Amberjack LNG and Bonito LNG have been delivered under long-term charters.
Both vessels are part of a larger fleet expected to be complete by 2022.
Greece-based LNG shipping company informed in April that Amberjack LNG was delivered to its charterer on a long-term deal, not providing further details at the time.
Bonito LNG was delivered to the shipping company earlier this month.
Both vessels have been built by South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries. Each vessel is capable of transporting 174,000 cubic meters of LNG and features a GTT’s Mark III Flex containment system.
The LNG carrier pair is equipped with a two-stroke, low-pressure X-DF main engine from WinGD.
