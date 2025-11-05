Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Topsoe to provide technology for Synergen Green Energy’s ammonia plants in US

Topsoe to provide technology for Synergen Green Energy’s ammonia plants in US

Business Developments & Projects
November 5, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Synergen Green Energy, a U.S.-based commercial-scale developer of clean hydrogen and ammonia, has selected Danish technology company Topsoe to deliver dynamic ammonia loop technology, as well as proprietary catalysts and equipment, for its ammonia plants in the U.S.

Courtesy of Topsoe

It is understood that Synergen is advancing a portfolio of projects across the U.S. Its first facility, when operational, will be designed to produce 210,000 metric tons of ammonia annually. Subject to a final investment decision (FID), it is expected to be operational by Q4 2028. As disclosed, the ammonia will be produced utilizing renewable electricity and used for the export market.

Henrik Rasmussen, Managing Director of Topsoe Americas, stated: “We’re thrilled that Synergen selected Topsoe to collaborate on their impressive next generation ammonia projects. Green ammonia will add to the diversification of the fuel sources available to industry. We look forward to working with the talented team from Synergen.”

Pranav Tanti, CEO of Synergen Green Energy, added: “Green fuels are the beginning of a new era for the world. We are excited to partner with a renowned company like Topsoe for their innovative synloop technology that adapts to intermittent power supply. This nascent industry needs partnerships to forge the way ahead and make green fuel projects economically viable, and green ammonia globally competitive. We, at Synergen, remain committed to this cause, and look forward to a long term and successful relationship with Topsoe.”

To note, ammonia, either in the form of an e-fuel (green ammonia) or in the form of low-carbon ammonia (blue ammonia), is expected to play a critical role in the energy transition. It can be transported using existing infrastructure, and it has multiple end-uses, including as a fuel or hydrogen carrier.

Commenting on its dynamic ammonia technology, Topsoe said the process enables: a) the ramping up/down of the ammonia production bidirectionally at a rate of at least 3% per minute in response to the fluctuating supply of hydrogen to the ammonia plant, b) a reduction in capital expenditure and operational expenditure since hydrogen storage systems can be reduced, or otherwise eliminated, and c) renewable electricity to be stored in a zero-carbon chemical.

