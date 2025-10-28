Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Topsoe’s SOEC technology picked for Forestal’s Triskelion e-methanol project in Spain

Business Developments & Projects
October 28, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Danish technology company Topsoe has signed an offtake agreement to provide its solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) technology for Spanish shipping and chemicals company Forestal del Atlántico’s Triskelion e-methanol plant in Galicia, Spain.

Credit: Topsoe

As disclosed, the SOECs will be delivered from Topsoe’s manufacturing facility in Herning, Denmark, which is nearing the final stage of readiness for industrial-scale production.

The agreement, which includes a 10-year service warranty program, builds on Topsoe’s existing agreement with Forestal, announced in December 2024, to provide its e-methanol synthesis technology, catalysts, and engineering for the e-methanol production.

Sundus Cordelia Ramli, CCO, Power-to-X, at Topsoe, stated:​ “We are thrilled to announce this next step in our collaboration with Forestal and to secure an additional order for our SOEC electrolyzers. Our integrated SOEC and e-methanol technology will enable Forestal to decarbonize its chemical production value chain. This project further demonstrates how combining electrolysis and synthesis technologies in a bankable, end-to-end solution can help decarbonize energy-intensive industries. We’re proud to be providing an advanced, deeply integrated solution to one of Europe’s trailblazing e-methanol plants.”

Andrés Fuentes, General Manager at Forestal, commented: “The strategic alliance with Topsoe and the incorporation of their SOEC technology places the Triskelion project in a leading competitive position within the e-methanol sector. This collaboration allows us to optimize operational efficiency, strengthening our ability to compete in the international renewable fuels market. At Forestal del Atlántico, we are committed to innovative solutions that set us apart and enable us to advance towards a more sustainable and resilient industry. Thanks to this technology, the project not only meets the highest environmental standards but also becomes a benchmark of competitiveness for Galicia and all of Europe.”

To note, the Triskelion plant has a design capacity of 156 metric tons per day (MTPD) of e-methanol, which is intended for applications in the shipping and chemicals industry. It is understood that the final investment decision (FID) remains on course for Q2 2026, with commencement of operations planned for 2028. The project was a recipient of a €49 million grant from the European Innovation Fund in 2023.

At the beginning of 2025, Forestal del Atlántico inked an early disclosure agreement (EDA) with Germany’s chemical manufacturing player BASF under which the latter is set to share its proprietary OASE blue gas technology, a treatment solution engineered to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from flue gases, for use in the Triskelion project.

Fuentes said at the time: “By utilizing CO2 captured from our production processes, we are embracing a more sustainable approach to fuel production.”

