TORM opts for MAN ES’ digital solution for 31 vessels

December 13, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Danish shipping company TORM has signed a contract with German company MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) to install its digital solution on 31 vessels.

As explained, TORM has signed up for PrimeServ Assist, a proactive service solution based on the MAN CEON digital platform that constantly monitors and evaluates all parameters affecting engine performance.

PrimeServ Assist acts in different ways to optimise machinery performance to avoid damages or downtime, including through ad-hoc notifications on engine performance (and auxiliary systems) and newly-developed, AI-based, advanced algorithms.

Specifically, the algorithms predict the remaining lifetime of individual components and advise action accordingly.

“This is yet another significant order that we have concluded within the digital sphere and which will contribute significantly to the further development of our services to the maritime industry,” Stig Holm, Head of Marine & Power Digital Denmark, commented.

“Enabling immediate support to our crews is of highest priority in the digitalisation process TORM is presently engaged in. Digital Service will open the possibility of optimising the main engine performance, not only once a month but continuously, which eventually will lead to reduced CO 2 emissions,” said Per S. Mølris, Head of Technical Decarbonization at TORM.

TORM is a shipping company that owns and operates some 80 product tankers carrying such refined oil products as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha and diesel oil. The company has committed to to achieve a 40 percent CO2 emission reduction by 2025.

Over the years, TORM has geared up its environmental efforts only to outperform its set targets. Further, the company believes that everyone has an obligation to do their utmost to reduce CO2 emissions.

The accelerated target is possible thanks to the integrated One TORM platform, where the Danish company controls the whole value chain of its business and operations.

Recently, TORM also took majority ownership in compatriot scrubber supplier ME Production (MEP). Over three years ago, the duo formed a JV partnership to produce scrubbers and other energy-reduction equipment. The cooperation has enabled TORM to install scrubbers on more than 50 vessels developed and produced by MEP or the JV.