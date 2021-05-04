Total wraps up France’s 1st ship-to-containership LNG bunkering

May 4, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

French major Total has completed what is called the first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation in France.

Courtesy of Total

The company said that the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel in operation currently, Gas Agility, completed the bunkering of the CMA CGM Jacques Saade at the port of Dunkirk.

The bunker vessel delivered 16,400 cubic meters of the chilled fuel to the containership giant, at the end of last week.

Since commencing operations in November 2020, the LNG bunker vessel has delivered more than 160,000 cubic meters of LNG bunker in Rotterdam where she is based. She is designed to serve a broad range of vessels from various segments, including CMA CGM’s 23 000 TEUs LNG-fueled containerships.

This inaugural operation also marks Dunkerque LNG terminal’s first loading of a small-scale LNG vessel and the Terminal des Flandres’ first LNG bunkering operation with simultaneous cargo operations.

Total further noted that the operation underscores the close cooperation across all partners of the Green Loop project consortium, which comprises Total, the Dunkerque LNG terminal, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and CMA CGM.

Co-financed by the European Union under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) – Transport Sector, the overall project objective is to promote the decarbonization of maritime transport by deploying a scale-up LNG bunkering solution in North Europe.

Key investments, critical to enable this operation, were made within the framework of this project to boost the Dunkerque LNG terminal’s capabilities in offering small-scale LNG services. Amongst various developments, an existing terminal jetty was adapted to allow the provision of LNG loading to LNG bunkering vessels.

Additionally, leveraging the expertise and experience of the consortium partners and the involvement of the Port of Dunkirk, all relevant LNG loading and bunkering procedures were developed in compliance with safety regulations.

By 2022, the Gas Agility’s sistership, another 18,600 cubic meters newbuild LNG bunker vessel, will join Total’s LNG bunker fleet to serve the Mediterranean region. Simultaneously, Total will share the use of a third bunker vessel in Singapore.